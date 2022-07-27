Chaudhary Charan Singh University Admissions 2023: Cut-Off Lists Expected in August

Students planning to enroll at Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut should complete the registration process as soon as possible. The registration portal for CBSE students is launched. Moreover, the university is likely to release the first merit list in August.

While the registration process for UP Board has been ongoing for approximately a month. Reportedly, the registration for ISC students is expected to begin within the next few days, with students having time until August 10 to apply. Aspirants can get themselves enrolled at CCSU through the official website, ccsuniversity.ac.in

CCSU admissions 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the online portal, admission.ccsuweb.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the ‘Register’ tab and click on it.

Step 3. Next, enter all the required details and complete the process.

Step 4. Now, pay the fee and submit the application.

Step 5. Make sure to take a printout of the form for future reference.

Six colleges affiliated with the varsity have accepted 56,748 applications until Tuesday evening. Out of the total number of applications received 47,977 students have completed the registration process by submitting their fees. There have been 72,132 applications for BA Hons, 18,115 for B.Com, 18,897 for BSc, and 7,998 for BSc AG. The university has nearly 1.5 lakh seats to offer. Applicants must note that they can only apply to three colleges affiliated with CCSU.

Admission to LLM and M.Ed. programmes at CCSU is done through an entrance exam. Chaudhary Charan Singh University will admit students in the Diploma, Undergraduate, and Post Graduate programmes and provides more than 50 courses in various fields.

