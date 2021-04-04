Check List of Top Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

There are lakhs of government job aspirants across the country looking for the right job for themselves. This week, plenty of vacancies have been notified by various departments at the central and state level. Here’s your weekly list of top government jobs to apply for.Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Goa Police Department has invited applications for a total of 1,097 vacancies for police constable, police sub-inspector, constable, searcher, assistant sub-inspector, photographer, laboratory technician, stenographer and lower division clerk (LDC). The eligibility criteria Salary bar and other details are available here.JKSSB recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified the recruitment at 2311 vacancies for various posts. The application process will start from April 12 at www.jkssb.nic.in. Aspirants can go through the details of vacancies, eligibility criteria and the application process here.UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: A total 5,300 vacancies have been announced for Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi, mini Anganwadi, and Anganwadi helpers across the state. The application form is available at balvikasup.gov.in. 10th pass candidates can apply on or before April 16. The successful applicants will be selected directly on the basis of merit and will get remuneration up to 46,080. For details, click here. Indian Railway recruitment 2021: Indian Railways has notified recruitment of apprentices at West Central Railway, Kota, and North Central Railway, Jhansi. Eligible candidates can apply at the regional website, www.mponline.gov.in within the stipulated date. A total of 716 vacancies are available for WCR while 480 vacancies for NCR. Check the complete registration process and other details here.JPSC Veterinarian Recruitment 2021: 124 vacancies have been announced by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) for veterinary doctors at www.jpsc.gov.in. Aspirants can apply before April 16. The shortlisted candidates will get paid a renumeration between Rs 9300 and Rs 34,800 pay scale. Check details.PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is recruiting the 26th batch of executive trainees for electrical, electronics, and civil trade through GATE 2021. The application process already started on March 25 and will conclude on April 15 at www.powergridindia.com. Shortlisted candidates will get a remuneration of Rs. 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000 during the one-year training period. Details are provided here.DU non-teaching staff recruitment 2021: DU is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1145 posts for various non-teaching staff at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The online application form can be submitted by April 28. Read the details here