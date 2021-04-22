Check the OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment exam 2021 revised schedule here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) postponed the Recruitment test for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) due to the weekend lockdown in the state and released a new schedule.

The exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 24, will be now held on April 28. The official statement reads, “Recruitment test for Medical officer scheduled to be held on 25.04.2021 at 10 am is now rescheduled to 28.04.2021 at the same in view of shutdown declared for weekend days following latestCOVIDguidelines”.

The Computer-based test will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the PWD (persons with disabilities) candidates will get an additional one hour to solve the test.

The Odisha Public Service Commission has already released the list of candidates shortlisted for the exam as well as their roll number and the venue for the CBT. The shortlisted candidates for the OPSC Medical officer recruitment 2021 can check the list and download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in

Here’s how you can check the shortlisted candidates’ list for OPSC Medical Officer written exam 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website ofOPSCatopsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the pdf link for “List of Candidates Admitted to the Computer Based Recruitment Examination to be held for Recruitment of Medical Officer.”

Step 3. Open the shortlisted candidates’ list

Step 4. Go through it and search for your name

According to the official notification, a total of 1904 candidates have been shortlisted for the Medical Officer recruitment exam 2021. The admit card for the written exam will be made available from April 23. Candidates will be able to download the same by using their registered login credentials. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website of OPSC for further updates.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here