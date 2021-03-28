Check This List of Top Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

There are lakhs of students who aspire to get a job in government offices. Many exams have been delayed or canceled last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, this year government departments are trying to conduct the pending exams as soon as possible. This week plenty of vacancies have been announced by various departments at the centre and state level. Those who are preparing for the government exams can go through these recruitment notifications and apply within the stipulated date.

Central Railways Recruitment 2021

Central Railway has announced the recruitment of five medical practitioners on a full-time contract basis at Divisional Railway Hospital Pune. The candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in-interviews/online video call interviews. Those getting appointed at CMP will get a remuneration of Rs 75,000 per month. The last date to submit the application is May 31 at 6 pm.

2. Odisha SSB Recruitment 2021:

The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha is conducting the recruitment drive for the 972 vacancies of lecturers in the non-government aided colleges across the state. The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 44,900 to Rs 14,2,400. The application will be accepted at www.ssbodisha.nic.in till April 21.

3. Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021:

The students who are preparing for Bank exams can apply for Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment at bankofmaharashtra.in. A total of 150 vacancies are announced for the post generalist officers – a scale II level post. The interested candidates can submit their applications online by April 6.

4. MES Recruitment 2021:

Military Engineer Service is recruiting 502 draughtsman and supervisor barracks and stores on the basis of written exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on its official website www.mes.gov.in on or before April 12. The appointed candidates will get paid between Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. The written test will be held on May 16.

5. UP Police Recruitment 2021:

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified the recruitment of various posts to fulfill 1,277 vacancies. The application process will be commenced on May 1 at the official website, www.uppbpb.gov.in. Aspirants must keep an eye on further updates.