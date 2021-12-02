CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » Check Vaccination Certificates of School Students' Parents: Maharashtra's Nanded Collector to Local Authorities
Check Vaccination Certificates of School Students' Parents: Maharashtra's Nanded Collector to Local Authorities

Check Vaccination Certificates of School Students' Parents: Maharashtra's Nanded Collector to Local Authorities (Representative image: PTI)

The district administration in Maharashtra's Nanded has directed the local authorities to check the vaccination certificates of the parents of students.

The district administration in Maharashtra’s Nanded has directed the local authorities to check the vaccination certificates of the parents of students in view of the plans to resume the offline classroom sessions for Classes 1 to 7, an official said on Wednesday.

Nanded collector Dr Vipin Itankar has given these instructions to the Zilla Parishad as well as the local civic body on Tuesday. “The collector has asked the authorities to check the certificates of the family members of students, who are currently coming to school."

The official added, “Even if the state government has decided to start the offline sessions of Classes 1 to 7, the students will be allowed to enter schools only after producing the vaccination certificates of their kin," the official said.

The decision of conducting offline classes for students of Classes 1 to 4 will be taken after December 13, he said. According to him, the Nanded district administration has decided to undertake a special drive to vaccinate the people and increase the vaccination percentage.

first published:December 02, 2021, 19:56 IST