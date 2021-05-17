Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Apply Open for Managerial Posts; Salary up to Rs 1.90 lakh

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited applications for various posts on contract basis. The application process for Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 has started and job seekers can apply till June 4 by visiting the official website of CMRL. It is conducting the recruitment drive to fill eight posts of General Manager (Construction), Additional General Manager (Safety), Additional General Manager (Legal), Additional General Manager (QA/QC), and Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts).

The selected candidates will be hired initially for a period of two years. The period of the jobs will be extended for a further period, depending upon the requirement and performance of the candidates.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

General Manager (Construction): 3

Additional General Manager (Safety): 1

Additional General Manager (Legal): 1

Additional General Manager (QA/QC): 1

Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts): 2

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

General Manager (Construction): The candidate must be a B. E / B. Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognised Institute. An experience of 23 years in execution of large Infrastructure required out of which minimum of 5-8 years of experience exclusively in Metro constructions is also required. The age limit for the post is 50 years.

Additional General Manager (Safety): The candidate must possess B.E / B. Tech in Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum one year PG / Diploma in Industrial Safety from State Board of Technical Education / other recognized Institution. Aspirants should also have a minimum of 17 years of post-qualification experience in relevant field out of which minimum of 5 years of experience in Metro Construction / Major Infrastructure Projects is required. The age limit for the post is 47 years.

Additional General Manager (Legal): The job seeker must be a graduate in Law from a recognized Institution / University with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. The candidate should possess minimum 17 years of post qualification experience in handling legal matters in a PSU or in a company in private sector having a minimum annual turnover of Rs 250 crore. The age limit for the post is 47 years.

Additional General Manager (Quality Assurance / Quality Control): Candidate must possess BE / B. Tech in Civil engineering from a recognized Institute / University. Aspirants should have minimum 17 years of post qualification experience in the relevant field and out of 17 years of experience, minimum 5 years of Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA / QC) experience in Metro Railway / Large Infrastructure / Construction projects are required. The age limit for the post is 47 years.

Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts): The candidate should be a Graduate from a reputed Institute / University and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He / She should hold a minimum of 13 years of post qualification experience in executive grade in the relevant field in a PSU or a Govt. Sector or in a listed Company. The age limit for the post is 40 years.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1) Visit official website of Chennai Metro

Step 2) On the homepage, click on ‘CAREERS’ section and then choose ‘JOB NOTIFICATIONS’.

Step 3) A new page will open up. Click on the employment notification tab

Step 4) Download the employment notification document containing the application form

Step 5) Take a print out and fill the application from with required details.

Step 6) Submit the form in hardcopy along with prescribed application fee (DD) supported by Bio-Data and one set of self-attested copies of the educational qualification certificate, experience certificate, birth certificate, community certificate, and latest passport size photo through proper channel on CMRL address through Post/Couriers.

Candidates have been asked to superscribe the “post applied for" on the envelope containing the application. The application should be addressed to Joint General Manager of CMRL.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved and other candidates is Rs 300 and for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 50 in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process comprises up of two-stage - an interview followed by medical examination.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Salary

• General Manager: Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 1,90,000

• Additional General Manager (Safety/Legal/QA/QC): Rs1,20,000

• Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts): Rs 90,000

