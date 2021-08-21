Chhattisgarh Ayush University Cancels Bsc Nursing Exams After Paper Leak

Ayush University of Chhattisgarh cancelled Bachelors of Science (BSC) Nursing examinations on Friday after complaints of alleged question paper leaks. Students who had reached examination centers in Raipur were asked to return home. A student, who was appearing for her nursing bachelors examination, said, invigilators informed them that the examination has been cancelled as question papers were leaked.

Another student said, “The question paper and answer sheets were given to the BSc Nursing examinees. We were all set to start writing our paper, when officials from the university came and asked us to return home.”

No fresh dates for the cancelled BSc Nursing exam have been issued yet. “BSc examinations will be held soon. A notification will be issued for the next examination dates,” said an official from the Ayush University.

The official added that examinations for Masters of Science (MSc) Nursing and Post Basic Nursing examinations will be held as scheduled.

The Ayush University, Chhattisgarh, was earlier planning to conduct all Nursing exams online. The decision to conduct an online examination was taken in view of COVID-19. However, students protested the decision to conduct an online examination stating that many students enrolled in the course don’t have laptops and proper internet facilities.

The university then decided to conduct offline examinations for BSc, MSc and Post Basic Nursing.

