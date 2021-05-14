Chhattisgarh Board Announces Evaluation Criteria for Class 10 Students

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the criteria for preparing the results of class 10 students on Thursday. According to the board, students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

The announcement also added that those students who were regular and not able to appear for practical examinations or submit their projects due to Covid-19 will be awarded minimum marks required to pass the exam. CGBSE secretary, V K Goyal said, those students who have not achieved even the minimum marks will also be promoted to the next class.

Open school students will also be awarded minimum marks in practical and project work so that they can pass.

According to the notification released by the board, students will be awarded a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks in each theory subject. Similarly, students will be given a maximum of 29 out of 30 marks in theoretical exams of additional subjects. For practical examinations, students will get a maximum of 68 out of 70 marks.

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks allotted by the board, they will get an opportunity to appear for the examination and improve their score when the Covid-19 situation normalises in the state.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh board had deferred the class 10 examinations for all the students due to the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state amid the second wave. This year, around 4.61 lakh students registered themselves to appear for the Class 10 examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from April 15 and end on May 1.

Several school boards, including CBSE, CISCE and state boards, have cancelled the exams for Class 10 and postponed the exams of Class 12 students.

The Gujarat board had also postponed the examinations of both Class X and Class XII students. The Uttar Pradesh board has also postponed the exams till May 20 while the Odisha government has suspended them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here