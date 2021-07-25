Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Higher Secondary 12th Result 2021 at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the higher secondary (HS) or class 12 results today, July 25 at noon. Students can check their marksheets at the board’s official websites — cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. The result will also be declared at news18.com.

A total of 2.71 lakh students will get their results today. To check their results, students need to fill in their roll numbers. Once declared, the result will directly be available here. Before the result is declared, students can log-in and register to get the latest result updates.

The results will be announced by the state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam. To check the results on the official websites, candidates will need their roll number or registration number that has been mentioned on their admit card or hall ticket.

While most of the boards had cancelled their exams this, CGBSE went ahead with the exams. The Chhattisgarh Board, however, conducted take-home exams. Students were asked to collect question papers from schools and submit them along with answer scripts after five days. The exams were held from June 1 to5. Students were given five days to write and submit their answer sheets to the schools.

In 2020, the pass percentage was at 78.59 per cent with 82.02 per cent girls and 74.40 per cent boys clearing the exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here