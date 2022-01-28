Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022: Students Must 2 Assignment to be Eligible to Appear for 10th, 12th Exams

The Chhattisgarh board exams will begin from March 2, however, to appear in the exam, the board has made it mandatory for students to submit two assignments. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has issued six assignments for the 10th and 12th boards. Out of the total, two have been made mandatory to be completed and submitted prior to the board exams.

Those who fail to submit the assignment will not be allowed to appear for the exam. This time, the board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. The board has decided to take the examinations offline and the timetables have been issued in December. The exams will be conducted offline only if the Covid-19 cases are low in the state. However, no decision has been made on whether the assignment marks will be added to the main exam or not but to appear in the exam, students have to submit two assignments.

Secretary of the board, VK Goyal said that if a student does not submit the assignment, s/he will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Last year the 10th board examination was not taken due to the Covid-19 situation and marks were given to the students only on the basis of the assignments submitted. The class 12 board exams were given the students while sitting at home, added Goyal.

As per the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from March 3 to 23 and class 12 from March 2 to 30. There will be one shift on all exam days and will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

This year, more than 6 lakh 83 thousand students have registered to appear in the 10th and 12th board exams. Since the examination will be held in March, the CGBSE is preparing to take the offline examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.