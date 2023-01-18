CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023: Class 12, 10 Open School Datesheet Released
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023: Class 12, 10 Open School Datesheet Released

By: Education and Careers Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 17:26 IST

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS), Raipur has released the date sheet for the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations.(Representative image)

Students who are going to appear for the exam can download the schedule from the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS), Raipur has released the date sheet for the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations. Students who are going to appear for the exam can download the schedule from the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.gov.in As per the official schedule, the higher secondary (Class 12) exams will begin on 28 March and will end on 2 May 2023. While the Secondary (Class 10) exam will commence on 1 April and conclude on 2 May 2023. The Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held in a single shift from 8:45 am to 11:45 am.

It is to be noted that students who registered for the state board exams will have to take their seats by 8:30 am in the exam hall. The answer sheets for the same will be distributed at 8:35 am. Students of both classes will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper which is from 8:35 am to 8:45 am.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023: Check how to download the CGSOS Class 10 and 12 schedules:

Step 1: Visit CGSOS’s official website at sos.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the designated link made available for the Class 10 and class 12 timetable

Step 3: Soon after clicking, the Class 10 and 12 schedules (PDF format) will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the CGSOS Class 10 and 12 schedule

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of Class 10 and 12 timetables for future reference.

Click the direct link to download the CGSOS Class 10 and 12 schedules: https://static.tnn.in/photo/msid-97082578/97082578.jpg

On 16 December, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the board exam timetable for regular students. As per the official schedule, the Class 10 exams 2023 will begin on 2 March and will conclude on 24 March this year. Whereas, the Class 12 exam will commence on 1 March 2023 and end on 31 March 2023. The official date sheet is currently available on the main website, candidates can download it from https://cgbse.nic.in/. For more information and all the latest updates, students must keep a check on the official website of CGSOS and CGBSE.

