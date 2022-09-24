Chhattisgarh Board Releases Date Sheet of CGBSE Class 10, 12 Quarterly Exam 2022

The timetable for the classes 10 and 12 quarterly exams 2022 has been shared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Students can check the date sheet on the official website — cgbse.nic.in. According to the official notification, CGBSE quarterly exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on September 26 and end on October 1.

The duration of the exams is two hours and will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The CGBSE class 10 quarterly exam will begin with Hindi subject and end with Science. On the other hand, Class 12 quarterly examinations will start with English subjects and will conclude with Economics and Mathematics subjects.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam date sheet: How to download?

Step 1. Open the online portal of the board- cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, “Time Table – 10th & 12th Quarterly Exam 2022-23” on the homepage.

Step 3. A pdf will now appear on your computer screen.

Step 4. Download it for future reference.

Quarterly Exam Schedule for Class 10

– Hindi on September 26

– English on September 27

– Sanskrit on September 28

– Mathematics on September 29

– Social Science on September 30

– Science on October 1

Quarterly Exam Schedule for CGBSE Class 12

– English on September 26

– Hindi on September 27

– History, Physics, and Economics on September 28

– Geography, Chemistry, Business Studies on September 29

– Political Science, Biology on September 30

– Economics, Mathematics on October 1

Additionally, class 9 and 11 examinations of the same board will be conducted between September 26 and October 1 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

CGBSE had declared the classes 10 and 12 board exam 2022 results on May 14. This year, as many as 74.23 per cent of students cleared class 10th exam and 79.30 per cent passed 12th. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE board exams out of which around 5 students took the 10th exam and about 2 lakh took the 12th exam.

