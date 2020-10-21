Chhattisgarh Board Results 2020: CGBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Result Declared at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the CGBSE class 10 and class 12th revaluation Result 2020. Those students who had registered themselves for this can now check the revised and updated Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 at cgbse.nic.in.

The examination body has also stated that the revised scorecard cannot be considered as an official mark sheet. The board will release an official marksheet for all the students separately.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads News and Alerts Section

Step 3: Find and Click on Link for Revaluation and Retotaling Result

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number in the provided field

Step 5: Verify details and submit them on the website

Step 6: Your CGBSE 10th/12th Revised Result 2020 will be shown

Step 7: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had announced the class 10 and 12 results on June 23. This year, the state government had decided for the general promotion of students from classes 1 to 9. This step was taken by the state government in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In total 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exam from schools that were affiliated to the CGBSE board. Out of the total number of students, 73.62 per cent of them have passed. On other hand, 2,77,563 Class 12 students had appeared for the Class 12th board exam. The passing percentage for class 12 was 70.69 per cent.