Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th Board Exams from June 1, Students to Take Exams from Home

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct class 12 board exams from June 1 to June 5. Students will have to appear for the exams from their homes. The decision has come while the Union Education Minister is attending a high-level meeting with several ministers on holding class 12 board exams. Even as the CGBSE has decided to go ahead with class 12 boards, the mode of exams will not be the same.

Students will be given question papers and answer sheets and they will have to attempt the exams from and submit the answer sheets within five days’ time. For instance, if a student gets a question paper on June 1, they will submit answers by June 6 to their respective schools. Students will have to physically go to schools and submit their answer sheets.

CGBSE had canceled exam or class 10 students and postponed the exams for class 12, like CBSE and other states. For the CBSE board and several other boards, the final call is likely today after the meeting between several high-profile ministers.

CGBSE or Chhatisgarh Board had recently declared results for CGBSE 10th exams for over 4.61 lakh students without holding any exam. Most of the students, 4.4 lakh were given first division. The first division is when a student obtains marks equal to or more than 60 per cent.

