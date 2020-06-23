Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Declared: Pragya Kashyap Tops Class 10 With 100%, Tikesh Vaishnav Tops 12th

The wait is finally over. The Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 are out. Pragya Kashyap has topped the state board examinations for class 10 with 100%. For CGBSE 12th, the first position is bagged by Tikesh Vaishnav with 97.80%. Shriya Agarwal is second with 97% and Tannu Yadav is third with 96.60 per cent. The overall passing percentage for Chhattisgarh CG 10th Result 2020 is 73.62%. Girls with 78.38 passing percentile have outshined boys. As for class 12 board results, the total passing percentile stood at 70.69%. The passing percentage for girls stands at 82.02%. Now, the CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 are available at - results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net.

Chhattisgarh CG 10th Result 2020 Merit List:

Number of students appeared for the examination: 3,92,153

CGBSE 10th Result 2020 pass percentage among girls: 78.38%

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2020 passing percentage: 73.62%

Chhattisgarh Class 10th Board Result pass percentage among boys: 70.53%

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Toppers:

CGBSE 12th result 2020 Overall pass percentage: 70.69%

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2020 pass percentile (girls) : 82.02%

Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2020 pass percentage (boys)

For now, students can get their hands on the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 provisional mark sheet as it will be required to fill up high school and college forms.

As per the directive by the state government, students from class 1-8, 9 and 11 have been promoted to the next class. Sharing their views via an official statement, the board officials said, “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11”.

For the pending class 10 and class 12 examinations, the board has stated that students will be assessed on the basis of the internal examinations. In case a student has failed in the internals then he/she will be given the passing marks. The minimum pass mark a student needs to score is 33.