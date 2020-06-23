Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released: How to Download Marksheet from cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Result 2020 | The CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th result 2020 announced for close to 6 lakh students. Prem Sai Singh, State Education Minister, declared the Chhattisgarh Board Results through a video conference. Prem Sai released the merit list and name of the toppers in the press conference. Students can check the marks obtained as soon as the clock struck 11. All schools, which are affiliated with the Chhattisgarh Board Secondary Education will distribute the mark sheets only after the schools reopen. For the time being, students should download the provisional mark sheet at cgbse.nic.in.

Once all students have logged in with the help of their credentials to check CGBSE Result 2020 for class 10 and class, cross-check all the information given on the marksheet. Students should match the info with their admit card.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

Students can download Chhattisgarh 10th Board Result 2020 via direct link here https://results.cg.nic.in/ and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Direct Link results.cg.nic.in.

For the examinations which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, all students will get marks on the basis of their internal assessment.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: How to download marksheet

Students should make sure that they have admit cards and registration number handy. All students will have to score 33 out of 100 in each subject to clear the examination.

Step 1: Go to your preferred search bar and enter the name of the website/direct link

Step 2: Under latest news, click on CGBSE Result 2020 New

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Choose your class and tap on ‘click result’

Step 5: Enter necessary information along with Captcha code

Step 6: Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result 2020 is here!

Incase, a student thinks that there is a problem with the marks given he/she can straight away request for re-checking. The procedure for the same will be released by board soon after the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 is announced.