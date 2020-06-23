Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released: How to Download Marksheet from cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: All schools, which are affiliated with the Chhattisgarh Board Secondary Education will distribute the mark sheets only after the schools reopen. For the time being, students should download the provisional mark sheet at cgbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 23, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released: How to Download Marksheet from cgbse.nic.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)

CGBSE Result 2020 | The CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th result 2020 announced for close to 6 lakh students. Prem Sai Singh, State Education Minister, declared the Chhattisgarh Board Results through a video conference. Prem Sai released the merit list and name of the toppers in the press conference. Students can check the marks obtained as soon as the clock struck 11. All schools, which are affiliated with the Chhattisgarh Board Secondary Education will distribute the mark sheets only after the schools reopen. For the time being, students should download the provisional mark sheet at cgbse.nic.in.

Once all students have logged in with the help of their credentials to check CGBSE Result 2020 for class 10 and class, cross-check all the information given on the marksheet. Students should match the info with their admit card.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

Students can download Chhattisgarh 10th Board Result 2020 via direct link here https://results.cg.nic.in/ and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Direct Link results.cg.nic.in.

For the examinations which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, all students will get marks on the basis of their internal assessment.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: How to download marksheet

Students should make sure that they have admit cards and registration number handy. All students will have to score 33 out of 100 in each subject to clear the examination.

    • Step 1: Go to your preferred search bar and enter the name of the website/direct link

    • Step 2: Under latest news, click on CGBSE Result 2020 New

    • Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

    • Step 4: Choose your class and tap on ‘click result’

    • Step 5: Enter necessary information along with Captcha code

    • Step 6: Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result 2020 is here!

    Incase, a student thinks that there is a problem with the marks given he/she can straight away request for re-checking. The procedure for the same will be released by board soon after the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 is announced.

    • Read full article
    Next Story
    Next Story
    facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

    Live TV

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Countdown To Elections Results
    To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
    Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
    Loading