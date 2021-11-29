Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS Exam 2021 Notification Released: Registrations Begin for 171 Posts

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the online application for the PCS pre exam 2021 for as many as 171 posts, on the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. Interested candidates can start applying from December 1. The last date for online application is December 30 which is also the last date to pay the fees.

Any candidate who wishes to make any changes in their form has a window from December 31 to January 4, 2022, for online correction. The admit card for the prelims exam will be issued in the first week of February, as the exam will be held on February 13. As per the notification, the main exam will take place between May 26 and May 29, 2022.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: The candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognized university in India.

Age limit: The minimum age limit for applying for CGPSC PCS is 21 years, however, any individual above 28 years of age is not eligible to apply.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS exam 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CGPSC PCS online form.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and upload all the documents that have been asked in the form.

Step 4: Deposit the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS exam 2021: Application fee

Domicile candidates from Chhattisgarh of unreserved categories and non-domicile candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 400 while reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 300. Candidates will have to deposit Rs 15 for any sort of correction in the application form.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS exam 2021: Selection process

The CGPSC PSC exam consists of two compulsory papers. The questions are of objective type and are conducted for a duration of two hours each. The first paper features general studies of 200 marks and the second one is an aptitude test. For every wrong attempt, 1/3 marks will be deducted. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam which consists of 1400 marks and seven papers. Selected candidates will be called for an interview round that will carry 150 marks.

