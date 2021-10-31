Chhattisgarh CGPSC to Recruit 641 Medical Specialists, Salary up to Rs 39,100

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur, has notified the recruitment process for 641 vacancies of medical specialists. The application process will commence from November 11 and candidates may apply for the posts online through the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The last date of submission is December 10. Candidates will also be given a 10-day window to correct errors (if any) in their application form after the last date of submission. The correction in the application form without late fees is between December 11 to 15 while the dates for correction in the application form with late fees of Rs 100 is December 16 to 20.

Also read| From IBPS to TCS, List of Top Jobs to Apply for This Week

To apply for the vacancies of medical specialists candidates will first have to create a registration page on the CGPS portal. The registration can be done using email ID, mobile number and by providing personal dates like father’s name, mother’s name, gender, DOB, domicile, and others. Candidates will be able to apply for the post once the recruitment process goes live on the CGPCS website from November 1.

CGPSC medical specialist recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Anesthesiologist — 124

Pediatrician — 123

Chimney Sweeps — 111

Medical Specialist — 115

Orthopedics — 22

Radiologist — 4

Dermatologist — 1

Surgery Specialist — 111

Psychiatrist — 27

Clinical Pathologist — 1

Epidemiologist — 1

Clinical Biochemist — 1

CGPSC medical specialist recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Those applying for the posts should have a graduate degree in the relevant specialty. This degree course should be recognised by the Indian Medical Council or the Chhattisgarh Medical Council.

Age Limit: The age bracket to apply for these posts is 25 to 25 years for those belonging to the unreserved or general category. While OBC candidates get a relaxation of 3 years, candidates of the SC and ST category have a 5-year relaxation in the age cap.

CGPSC medical specialist recruitment 2021: Application fees

For general and OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 400, for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and ex-serviceman categories, it is Rs 300. The application can be paid through credit/debit card, internet banking, challan, or kiosk.

CGPSC medical specialist recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-tier selection process that involves a written test followed by an interview.

CGPSC medical specialist recruitment 2021: Salary

The pay range will be between Rs 15600 to Rs 39100 plus grade pay of 6600.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.