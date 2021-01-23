Chhattisgarh Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Dates Announced; Details Here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday announced the dates for board exams for Classes 10 and 12. According to the schedule, the examination for Class10 will be held from April to May 3 while for Class 12, the examinations will be held from May 3 to May 24. A detailed exam timetable has been uploaded on the website of the board at cgbse.nic.in. The exams will be held in offline mode. Also, the practicals will begin from February 10.

According to an order issued by the Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Prof VK Goyal, “The examinations will be conducted in offline mode and the candidates will have to appear at the centres determined by their schools. During the examination, it is necessary to follow the SOPs issued by the Central and State Government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Prof Goyal has also stated that the project work and practical examinations are required to be completed by March 10. Following the social distancing measures, these exams will be conducted in two to three shifts in a single day. Exams can be held on different days if the number of students is more. The Board has already issued instructions to the schools regarding the same.

Prof Goyal added that examinations of Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted at the local level. Students have to take the offline examination in their own schools. The examination papers and time table will be prepared by the respective schools. The results will be declared after evaluation as soon as possible.

Recently, the Board also released results of Class 10 supplementary exams where a total of 33,173 students (74.73 percent) cleared the exam successfully. As many as 44,512 students appeared in the supplementary exam held between November 28 and December 9.