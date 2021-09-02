Chhattisgarh Government to Organise Exhibition For Innovative Educators on Teacher's Day

The Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), Chhattisgarh will be organising a “Shiksha Mandai” on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. The government informed the same via their Facebook page. It has decided to organise an exhibition based on the works of innovative teachers on the day.

According to the information on DPR Chhattisgarh’s social media page, the event will be held for a duration of one and a half hours, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm at Swami Atmanand English Medium School in Raipur.

The chief guest of the program will be Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with the School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam as a special guest.

The program will have mohalla and loudspeaker class by the CM. Various games will be played by children and there will be “a science-chemistry-physical laboratory, smart class-jugaad studio, accessories, amarite and puppet show library." The aim of the event is to make people aware of Covid-19 through documentation of the selected innovations that have taken place during pandemic times in the state.

The teachers who continued their classes during the pandemic will be honoured by the state government. The exhibition will be held in English based on the innovative works done in teaching. The event will also mark the release of a coffee table book based on the innovative works. A children’s speech competition on the constitution and big personalities will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.

Under mohalla class at Shiksha Mandai, the themes performed will be in the local language. These will include an exhibition on Dada Jokal Dantewada, education from loudspeaker, anganam education, local sports, motorcycle guruji, cinema babu, shyamat wale guruji andMuskan Library. The program will also demonstrate teaching through smart classroom and preparing videos through jugaad studio.

