Chhattisgarh Govt to Open 10 English Medium Govt Colleges By Next Session: CM Baghel

In efforts to boost higher education in the state of Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that the government will open English medium government colleges in various cities across the state. Initially, a total of ten institutions will be launched in ten major cities. Mentioning the state government’s three-year plan, the minister said they will open these colleges in every district headquarter.

Tweeting the notice announcing the educational development plan, Baghel, in the caption, wrote, “Just like the good-quality government schools, we have decided to open excellent government colleges. These colleges will be English medium and will provide excellent higher education. Initially, they will be launched in 10 major cities of the state. In the next three years, every district headquarter will have one government college.”

इसलिए अब हमने निर्णय लिया है कि शानदार सरकारी स्कूल की तरह ही अब सरकारी कॉलेज भी खोलेंगे। ये सरकारी इंग्लिश मीडियम महाविद्यालय होंगे। जहां शानदार हायर एजुकेशन(उच्च शिक्षा) मिलेगी। पहले 10 प्रमुख नगर में इसकी शुरुआत होगी। फिर अगले 3 साल में हम हर ज़िला मुख्यालय में खोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/lJvvVCDdzS — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 18, 2022

The launch of these government colleges will be done in a phased manner. The initiative is taken to improve the quality of higher education. Currently, the students in Chhattisgarh have to consider admission to colleges in various metropolitan cities. It gets economically impracticable for some students, which may result in a hindered education. The upcoming academic session will see the launch of ten colleges in major cities.

The new initiative is aligned with the state’s drive where the government opened the Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools which provided good quality middle and high-school education.

The schools were opened under the Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Vidyalaya Yojana which resulted in a total of 247 schools. Dr Prem Sai Tekam, the school education minister, is spearheading the initiative and is responsible for fulfilling all non-educational and educational needs of the students. With the launch of such institutions, the state is aiming at improving the quality of education for the children who belong to the weaker sections and the middle-class families of society.

