Chhattisgarh Introduces 'Coaching Tuhar Duar' to Improve Board Exam Scores

District Collector Doman Singh, Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, taking a fresh step for children’s education in the face of the district’s Covid pandemic, has instructed free coaching classes named ‘Tuhar Duar’ to operate at 75 centres across the district from July 19 with the goal of boosting class 10 and 12 results in the academic year 2021-22.

As per the rules, it will take place before or after online or mohalla classes. The coaching will be closed on holidays and weekends, that is, Saturdays and Sundays. Collector Doman Singh stated that instructors who perform one hour of teaching work for 10th and 12th students will be given Rs 100 incentive and that various subjects would be directed on the basis of a predetermined blueprint.

Everyday attendance will be recorded in the specified Google Sheet while the principal in charge of the coaching centre will maintain the attendance sheet of the student/instructor. The aforementioned actions will be carried out in accordance with the parameters of the COVID-19 protocol published by the central government and the state government.

According to the education officer, this year this coaching is being organised with the target of educating around 12,815 students studying in class 10 and 8,401 students studying in class 12th of government schools. More than 5000 students have already been benefitted from this initiative

District Education Officer Robert Minz and Program Execution Officer Himanshu Bhartiya will be in charge of Tuhar Duar Coaching initiative’s implementation. Following Covid’s safety standards, parents, teachers, school management, development committee, students, professionals, and members of various community service areas have been included for the implementation of coaching in a clean and safe environment under the continuous supervision of the community.

