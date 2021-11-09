Chhattisgarh NHM Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 2700 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 15,000

National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh, has announced recruitment for vacant seats of community health officer on its official website cghealth.nic.in. Online applications have been invited for as many as 2700 vacancies. Interested candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria of the recruitment drive can apply for the vacancies till November 25 up to 5 pm.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 500 seats are available in Raipur and Bastar, 520 in Sarguja, 480 in Durg, and 700 in Bilaspur. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview round.

Also read| SBI PO Pre-exam Training Admit Card 2021 Released: How To Download, Exam Pattern

Chhattisgarh NHM recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have completed BSc Nursing/post basic BSc nursing certificate in Community Health Integrated course.

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 35 years as of January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates according to the government norms.

Chhattisgarh NHM recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

The candidates must keep a copy of the id proof, educational document, birth certificate, and other required details handy before proceeding to the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh National Health Mission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NHM and go to the “Results & Recruitment” tab

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be required to click on the respective application link

Step 4: Complete the registration by filling in the required details and proceed to fill in the application form

Step 5: Complete the remaining part of the Chhattisgarh NHM application form and submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Read| From TCS to IBPS, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Chhattisgarh NHM recruitment 2021: Application fee

The unreserved category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas the OBC category will be required to pay Rs 200 and SC, ST and wD category and female candidates from all categories are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100.

Chhattisgarh NHM recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of community health officer at Chhattisgarh NHM will be paid Rs 15,000 on a monthly basis apart from incentives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.