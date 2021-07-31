Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 Results 2021 Declared, 98.2 Pass Percentage

Chhattisgarh Open School Results 2021 have been released online by the Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur, on Saturday. The Class 12 Results were announced by the state education minister through a press conference at 12 pm. The students who were eagerly waiting for Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) Class 12 results 2021 can now visit the official websites sos.cg.nic.in and cgsos.co.in. to check their results.

The board has this year recorded a pass percentage of 98.2. As many as 79, 764 students registered for the Class 12 open school exams out of which 78,154 students appeared for the exams. The results of 115 examinees have been withheld by the board. The results of 61,511 candidates have been declared. Of these, 60,409 candidates have been declared successfully passed, while 1,102 candidates have failed.

A total of 52, 304 candidates have been declared passed from the first division, 6,982 students from the second division and 1,119 students from the third division.

In this year’s results, girls have outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 98.3%. The passing percentage of boys is 98.12 percent.

The open board exams of Class 12, also known as higher secondary main and opportunity exams, were conducted from home this year due to Covid-19. Students were given question papers and answer sheets from their examination centers. They were asked to submit the sheets at the examination center within five days of receiving the question paper.

The students were instructed to submit the handwritten answer sheets by visiting their exam centers. They were also asked to mark their attendance while submitting their answer sheets.

According to reports, students received their question papers and answer sheets from June 21 to June 25. The board had allowed them to submit their answer sheets between June 26 and June 30.

