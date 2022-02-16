Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 from April 1, Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Released

The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the date sheet and timetable for CGSOS High School and Higher Secondary examinations 2022. The exams will commence from April 1 for Class 12 and from April 4 for Class 10.

According to the date sheet, the first paper for the Higher Secondary Exam is of Home Science and will be conducted on April 1. Following this, the board has given a study leave of three days after which the Chemistry paper will be conducted on April 5. Class 12 students will get a maximum gap of four days between the Commerce paper and Hindi paper.

For the Class 10 students too, the first paper is of Home Science, which will be conducted on April 4. The maximum gap in the examination is of four days between the Economics paper and Social Science paper. Meanwhile, students will get four days between the Marathi/Urdu and Business Studies paper as well.

CGSOS 10th Datesheet

April 4: Home Science

April 7: English

April 9: Science

April 12: Hindi

April 13: Marathi/Urdu

April 18: Business analytics

April 21: Mathematics

April 23: Sanskrit

April 25: Economics

April 30: Social science

CGSOS 12th Datesheet

April 1: Home Science

April 5: Chemistry

April 8: Life sciecne

April 11: Geography

April 13: History

April 18: Mathematics

April 19: Economics

April 20: Political science

April 21: Accountancy

April 22: Geography

April 23: Commerce

April 28: Hindi

May 2: English

CGSOS Board Exams 2022 Datesheet: How to download?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of CGSOS, sos.cg.nic.in

Step – 2 Now click on the ‘Schedule High School/Higher Secondary Year 2022 (April-May)’ link.

Step – 3 Next, a pdf containing the date sheet will open.

Step – 4 Download and save the pdf.

The last exam of Class 12 will be conducted on May 2 whereas Class 10 students will have their last exam on April 30.

The exams for both classes will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am in-person in the morning session. Students appearing for the exam are advised to reach the examination centre by 8:30 am. The answer sheets will be given to the students at 8:35 am while the question paper will be handed over at 8:45 am. All students will get 3 hours to write the paper from 8:45 am to 11:45 am.

