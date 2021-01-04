Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Admit Card Released; How to Download

The admit card for the Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its official website at psc.cg.gov.in. All those candidates who have earlier registered for the State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can now download the admit card online.

Here's the direct link to download the CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020

The written examination will be held for 89 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer. The examination for the State Engineering Services is scheduled to be held on January 15. As per the exam pattern, the Paper-I will be based on general studies, while the Paper-II will be related to Engineering subjects such as- civil, mechanical, and electrical. “Paper I exam (General Studies) will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm whereas Paper II for Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm,” read the official notification.

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of CGPSC, click on the link- “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020”

Step 3: A new window will pop up on the screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials (username and password) and login safely at the candidate’s portal

Step 5: The admit card of CGPSC State Engineering Service 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

The State Engineering recruitment examination has been divided into two papers of 300 marks each. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours 30 minutes. All the candidates will be required to carry a government identity proof along with the CGPSC admit card 2020 at the examination centre, failing to which candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.