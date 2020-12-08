Chhattisgarh State Open School: Application Begins for Class 10 and 12 Exams 2021, Details at sos.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) on Tuesday released the application forms for Class 10 and 12 main and optional examinations for the 2020-21 academic session. Those willing to apply must ensure that they visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh State Open School at sos.cg.nic.in. The last date for submission of forms is January 5.

All students who will be applying need to download the application form from the official website. After that, they will have to submit the same with required documents at examination centres.

Apart from the online facilities, the authorities have also started distributing the application forms physically. These forms are being given at various examination centres across the state.

An official notice on the Chhattisgarh State Open School website mentioned that candidates, who failed in the CGSOS final exams in August or were unable to appear in any examination, can reappear in 2021. A different form has been made available by the authorities for those candidates who had not failed but their results were withheld.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh State Open School board examination were conductd in an online assignment-based format. As a part of this, students had to write their exams on A4 size sheets and had to mandatorily submit the same by August 22.

The assignments were made available both on the official website of CGSOS, and at the office of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh Open School Board had declared the CGSOS Results 2020 for the class 10 and 12 students on September 23. To check the Chhattisgarh State Open School examination result, students had to login using the user ID and password. The result was declared on the official website of the board.