Chhattisgarh State Open School Result 2022 Today: How to Check CG SOS 10th, 12th Scores

The Chhattisgarh State Open School or CG SOS result 2022 will be declared today, June 3. The result is likely to be released in the afternoon by the board office’s in Bhopal. Students who took the exam will be able to access the result online at the official websites on sos.cg.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number as mentioned on the admit card to check their results.

Around 1 lakh students have registered for the CG SOS high school and higher secondary exam 2022. The exams were held between April 1 and May 2 this year. The results will be announced in a press meet today. Students must take a print out of the online marksheets for future use.

Chhattisgarh State Open School Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CG SOS

Step 2: Click on the CG SOS result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and check your result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

Once the results are out, candidates must ensure it is error-free. They must check marks received, percentage, spelling of their name, subjects names, roll number, etc. In case of any student finds any discrepancy in the marksheet, they must contact their school principal, or, they can directly get in touch with the board.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) had declared the 10th and 12th board exam results on May 14. As many as 74.23 per cent of students cleared class 10th exam and 79.30 per cent passed class 12. In class 10, a total of 78.84 per cent of girls cleared exam while 69.07 per cent of boys passed. The pass percentage of class 12 is higher than class 10. In class 12, a total of 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams have passed while 77.03 per cent of cleared the exam.

