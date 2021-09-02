Chhattisgarh, Telangana to Reopen Schools Today

While most states have reopened schools from September 1, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, will be opening physical classes on September 2. The Chhattisgarh government has allowed the reopening of classes 6, 7, 9, and 11 with 50% capacity. For classes 1 to 5 and classes 8, 10, and 12 schools have been open since August. Schools have only resumed in districts with one per cent positivity rate.

Telangana had earlier decided to reopen schools from September 1, however, the same was postponed till September 2. The turn-out in the state was low. Out of over 52.2 lakh kids, only 11.3 lakh had attended school. The attendance percentage was 21.77 across the state.

Schools have been closed under one of the biggest shutdowns in India since mid-March 2020. Since the COVID-19 cases are under control, classes are reopening in a phased manner amid the COVID protocol. Parents, however, are concerned about the expected third wave, further lack of COVID-19 vaccine for kids is fueling concerns.

While Delhi Education Minister cum deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Data reveals that now Coronavirus is fully under control. We do not know whether there will be a zero case day ever. We cannot wait for a zero case day. We had to estimate the quantum of loss borne by the students due to schools being shut on the account of Corona and definitely, there has been a huge loss. One entire generation has been left behind. We have to make up that loss, we have to move forward."

