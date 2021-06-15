Chhattisgarh's First Woman IPS Officer Pens Heartfelt Letter for UPSC CSE aspirants

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ankita Sharma’s letter to all the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) aspirants is winning hearts on the internet. In her letter, she asked the aspirants to not get disappointed with their failure as there is no one out there, who has succeeded without a downfall. She also wrote that winners are made up of all the fail attempts. “They are made of the decisions moment, they decided not to give in," she wrote.

Sharma is the first woman IPS officer of Chhattisgarh. She shared a heartfelt letter on her official Twitter handle. In the letter, she also suggested that aspirants read/listen to biographies and autobiographies of legends when they feel disappointed of their failures. Aspirants should not take anything whether it’s success or failure on their head as nothing belongs to them permanently, she wrote.

She concluded her letter by asking aspirants to trust themselves and always remember the fine line difference between confidence and self-confidence. She captioned her letter as a small message to those who have decided to appear for the UPSC CSE exam and those who have decided to fight, but somehow, fear failure.

To all those Innocent minds, who have decided to fight, but somehow, fear failure. To all the #UPSC aspirants, who have decided to appear for the exam, who are the future craftsman of the nation. Bcz you DM me, so A small message to you all before your exams. Best wishes!! pic.twitter.com/rIgjm3ssN4— Ankita Sharma IPS (@ankidurg) May 17, 2021

The post garnered over 6,100 likes and has been retweeted for 681 times on the social media platform. Several users have commented on her post. A netizen thanked the IPS officer to boost up self-confidence and self-belief among UPSC aspirants.

Thank you mam.. It was the sentences which boosts self-confidence and self-belief.. You are true mam, Success is never permanent as well as Failures are never permanent. They are always temporary.. 😇✨— Gurrala.Radhika (@RadhikaGurrala) June 15, 2021

Another user asked her about the decreasing number of vacancies in the UPSC CSE exam, to which she replied to work in such a way that even if it has one vacancy he will get in.

Why UPSC gradually decrease the no. of vacancies as the country needs more & more no. Of IAS/IPS and many more during such crisis.— Alok Kumar Bohidar 🇮🇳 (@Iam_Alok3) May 17, 2021

Several others have thanked her for sharing these motivational words. Sharma is an IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. She had obtained 203 All India ranks in the UPSC CSE exam 2018.

The exams are scheduled to be held on October 10. It is conducted for recruitment at various civil service posts including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

