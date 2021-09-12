Chief Minister's Young Professionals for Development Programme 2021: Applications Invited for Govt Development Programme, All You Need to Know

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has invited applications for the post of research associates and advisors under the Chief Minister’s Young Professionals for Development Programme (CMYPD) programme. A total of 52 candidates will be selected for the post of research associates and 6 for advisors.

The programme aims to equip candidates with an “in-depth understanding of the complexity of the governance and development processes through district and village level immersion in a wide range of institutions dealing with regulation, health, education, infrastructure, urban and rural development, and social security," the official website read. The duration of the programme will be for one year on a contractual basis.

CMYPD 2021: Eligibility

Research associates: Graduates, postgraduates, and professionals can apply for the programme. To be eligible, candidates must have completed graduation with 60 per cent in engineering or law or a postgraduation degree with good academic in management (MBA/PGDM) or MA in either — economic, political science, statistics, sociology or social work, public policy, public administration or master of social work or science. Candidates must also have excellent communication skills, use of ICT, proficiency in English, and working knowledge of Hindi There is no reservation in this category. Candidates must be within 21 and 32 years of years of age as of the date of submission.

Advisors: The eligibility for the post of advisors is the same as research associates. However, they must also have six years of research or field experience in analytical studies of policies or programmes in the relevant field. Further, their last gross salary should not be less than Rs 50,000 per month. Further, candidates must be between 25 and 40 years of age.

“Candidate must have creative, innovative and out of the box thinking; must demonstrate advanced analytical and problem-solving skills; have an aptitude for working in teams and be able to engage with diverse stakeholders," the official notice added.

CMYPD 2021: Application process

Applications have begun and to register, candidates need to go to MPOnline at mponline.gov.in. The candidates can apply for only one post, either for the advisor or for research associate. The application form will be live for a period of 21 days starting from September 12.

CMYPD 2021: Documents required

— Photograph & signature.

— High School examination Mark sheet in support of date of birth.

— Higher Secondary School examination Mark sheet.

— Graduation Mark sheet.

— Post Graduation Mark sheet.

— Caste Certificate ( in case of reserve category candidates)

— Experience Certificate.

CMYPD 2021: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 170 +GST for applying for the posts. For objection calling, Rs 50 +GST will be charged.

CMYPD 2021: Selection procedure

For the selection process, a computer-based test will be conducted at Bhopal. The duration of the exam is for two hours and will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Based on the score, a merit list shall be prepared.

Questions in the exam will be asked from Indian and State Economy and Sectors, Programmes and Schemes- India and MP, Public Administration and Governance- India and MP like Human Development Indices, Local Self Government, IT and e-Governance, Natural Resource Management, Research Methodology; statistical tools and techniques and Analytical and logical reasoning.

If the exam scores are the same, preference will be given to the candidate with higher marks scored in class 10.

Based on the merit list, a provisional list of shortlisted candidates will be notified for the interview and the final selection will be on the basis of combined marks, that is, written and interview.

CMYPD 2021: Training

As part of CMYPD, candidates will be taught to identify problems in the design of programmes, schemes, and implementation processes through research projects. The job demands extensive travelling, the institute said.

There will be an induction cum training programme to orient the selected candidates with important programmes of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and a refresher on research methodology.

While the appointees would be working at the field level, collecting evidence on definite, structured projects designed to examine specific policies and evaluate schemes and government programmes, they would also be required to innovatively look at the functioning of the government system and raise issues through working papers, which could be published by the institute. Such papers could lead to further research and policy work.

Each candidate will be placed in each of the districts of Madhya Pradesh who will be guided by the advisors. Specific projects may include improving the quality of education, improving child nutrition, improving the quality of health care, mitigation of poverty, creating livelihood opportunities, improving the service quality of government offices etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here