School Denies Admission to Kid as Name on Aadhar Read 'Madhu Ka Panchvan Bachcha'

A girl child was denied admission at a government school in Badaun as in place of her name, “Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha" and “Baby Five of Madhu" was written on the Aadhaar card, officials said on Monday. The card also did not carry the Aadhaar number, they said. The incident was reported from Raipur Buzurg village of Bilsi tehsil in Badaun district where instead of writing the name of the girl child something bizzare was found written.

The matter came up on Saturday when Dinesh, a resident of Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil, reached the primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted. A teacher denied admission to her, the officials said. The teacher asked Dinesh to get the Aadhaar card rectified.

The mother of the six-year-old girl child, Madhu, and her husband Dinesh reached primary school for her admission, but they came to know that there was a mistake in the child’s Aadhar card. At the same time, the school authorities refused to admit the girl to the school. After this, this unique Aadhar card has gone viral and is being widely shared on social networking platforms.

During this, the teacher asked him for the Aadhar card of the child before admission. Seeing the Aadhar card, the teacher was also stunned, as instead of the name of the girl, it was written ‘Madhu Ka Panchvan Baccha’ (the fifth child of Madhu). After this, the teacher asked the family members to get the error of the Aadhar card rectified. After this the parents of the girl went to many places with this Aadhar card for rectification, post which the Aadhar card has now gone viral.

Speaking on the issue, the child’s mother Madhu said, “I had gone to the government school to get my girl admitted. At the same time, when Madam saw the Aadhar card, she laughed and asked me to get it corrected. I want my child to get admission and get a proper education.”

Both Madhu and her husband Dinesh want their child to be educated. The family is poor and stays in a hut, but they believe that their situation can improve in the future after their kids get educated.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan told PTI, “Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence." A picture of the Aadhaar card went viral on social media.

