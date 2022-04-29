China Considering to Allow Indian Students to Return on 'Need Assessed Basis'

After two years of off-campus or online classes, the Chinese government is willing to facilitate the return of Indian students back to their Universities but “on a need-assessed basis". This means, that even after the years-long wait only a limited number of students will be allowed to return to China.

The Indian Embassy will prepare a list of students which will be shared with the Chinese side. Indian Embassy has asked willing students to reach out to them and submit an online form by May 8.

Once the list is compiled by the Embassy, the information will be shared, the Chinese government who would verify it these students can travel to complete their course. This coordination process, said the Embassy, would be carried out in a time-bound manner.

The Beijing government has also asked the eligible students to “unconditionally abide by Covid-19 prevention measures, and agree to bear all expenses related to covid-19 prevention measures by themselves."

This has come after the meeting between External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar with the State Councilor, and the Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi on March 25.

“If Chinese are looking at options on how they can get students in, I sincerely hope, that Indian students would also benefit from that mechanism," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.

