Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020: Odisha Board to Declare Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow at 4 pm at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2020: All those who appeared for CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exams this year will be able to check their results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2020
Representative Image

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2020 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Results 2020 on Saturday (September 5) at 4 pm. The School and Mass Education Department, Odisha made announcement on Twitter today about the declaration of Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020. All those who appeared for CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exams this year will be able to check their results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

The department said, “+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O).”

Students can also view their CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results through SMS.

SMS - RESULTROLL NO and send it to 56263. Following this, they will receive their result via SMS.

How to check CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results -

  • Step 1: Visit at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 Arts stream results

  • Step 3: Provide the required details to log in

  • Step 4: The result will appear on screen

  • Step 5: Take a printout for applying for admissions

As schools are closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, students will have to wait for some time to get the original marksheet. So, to apply for courses of their choice, they can use the printouts of their result till the time they get the original marksheets.

CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results were expected to be declared by the end of August, but got postponed as the office of the council was shut down after two officials contracted COVID-19, according to Firstpost. Odisha Plus 2 Commerce and Science streams results were released earlier last month.

More than two lakh students took Odisha Board Class 12 exams this year. The papers were conducted in March. However, few papers had to be cancelled because of the rising cases of novel coronavirus.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading