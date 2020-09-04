CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020: Odisha Board to Declare Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow at 4 pm at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2020 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Results 2020 on Saturday (September 5) at 4 pm. The School and Mass Education Department, Odisha made announcement on Twitter today about the declaration of Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020. All those who appeared for CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exams this year will be able to check their results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

The department said, “+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O).”

+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th. September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O). — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 3, 2020

Students can also view their CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results through SMS.

SMS - RESULTROLL NO and send it to 56263. Following this, they will receive their result via SMS.

How to check CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results -

Step 1: Visit at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 Arts stream results

Step 3: Provide the required details to log in

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Take a printout for applying for admissions

As schools are closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, students will have to wait for some time to get the original marksheet. So, to apply for courses of their choice, they can use the printouts of their result till the time they get the original marksheets.

CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results were expected to be declared by the end of August, but got postponed as the office of the council was shut down after two officials contracted COVID-19, according to Firstpost. Odisha Plus 2 Commerce and Science streams results were released earlier last month.

More than two lakh students took Odisha Board Class 12 exams this year. The papers were conducted in March. However, few papers had to be cancelled because of the rising cases of novel coronavirus.