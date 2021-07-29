CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2021 to be Declared on July 31

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 board exam results 2021 on July 31 for science, and commerce students. Once released, the results will be available on the official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.

However, no announcement has been made regarding the results of arts and vocational students as some paperwork is pending with the state education department, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department told PTI. A petition has also been filed by the state government in the Supreme Court seeking more time to publish the results of arts and vocational studies exams.

Registered students can check their results using the roll number provided on the admit card. The Odisha board had canceled the class 12 or higher secondary exams and has prepared the results on the basis of special evaluation criteria. Students who will not be satisfied with the results can appear for written exams to be held at a later date after the pandemic situation normalises.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT OR12 ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

Last year, 70.21% students cleared the science exam, 70.26 per cent students passed in Commerce stream, while the pass percentage in Arts touched at 65.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the class 10 or matric results were announced on July 25 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on its official website. As many as 97.89 per cent of students cleared the exam. A total of 15,155 students registered for the Class 10 exams this year.

