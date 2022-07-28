CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: Date & Time Announced, When & Where to Check 12th Marks

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the plus two arts stream results on August 8, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has announced. Once released, the CHSE Odisha +2 results will be available at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. The board has already declared the science and commerce stream results on July 27 with 94.12 per cent and 89 per cent students clearing the exams, respectively.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exam. Other than the official websites of CHSE Odisha, the online marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker, SANDES, and Umang app. Students must note that the online results will act as provisional marksheet. The hard copy will be released by the board at a later date, which will act as the final one.

Also read| CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2022: Boudh, Nayagarh Best-performing Districts, Increase in 90+ Scorers

This time, the CHSE Odisha board has adopted a sympathetic formula to calculate the HS board exam results. The board has given marks to candidates in two different manners. The first method being the final marks obtained by students in the annual written exams and for the second process, the board has given 80 per cent weightage to marks obtained by candidate in annual exams and remaining 20 per cent to best two performance of the student in quarter-end exams. The board has said that students have been given the higher marks of the two methods.

Last year too, the results of commerce, and science streams were released together and arts stream separately. In 2021 as many as 89.49 per cent of students who took exams in the arts stream had passed. The Odisha board did not conduct the 12th exams last year for any of the streams keeping in mind the safety of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage was lower compared to last year. A total of 67.56 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the arts stream in 2020 while only 65.89 per cent of students who took the exam, cleared it in 2019. Since the board exams were held this year, it is likely that the overall pass percentage will drop and go back to pre-pandemic levels.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here