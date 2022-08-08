CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: Know Passing Marks, Websites to Check Score

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will be declaring the result for class 12 board exams today, August 8. While the results for the commerce and science streams have already been out, the results for Arts or humanities stream will be declared today. Nearly 1 lakh students will be checking their scores and can download marksheet from official websites including orrisaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

To pass the exams, students need at least 33 marks. Last year, as many as 84.49 percent of students cleared the Arts stream. Arts has been the lowest performer for the past three years with 84.49% pass percentage in 2021, 67.56% in 2020, and 65.89% in 2019. If arts streams, keeps up in line with other streams, it can expect to see a slight dip in pass percentage when compared with last year.

YEAR SCIENCE COMMERCE ARTS 2021 95.15% 94.96% 89.49% 2020 70.21% 74.95% 67.56% 2019 72.83% 70.26% 65.89% Those who have obtained the minimum score will be considered to have passed the exam. Further, the report card will also have ‘pass’ written over it. If students fail to get passing marks, they will have to take compartment exams. Along with marks, students will also get grades for their Odisha Board result, here is a look at the grading system – MARKS GRADES 100-90 A1 89-80 A2 79-70 B1 69-60 B2 59-50 C 49-40 D 39-33 E Below 33 F Students can download their marksheets from – — orissaresults.nic.in — chseodisha.nic.in — indiareuslts.com — results.gov.in — SANDS app — Digilocker The Odisha board’s new academic session will have 100 per cent of the syllabus this time. Unlike the previous year, when the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new academic session will likely help compensate for the study loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Prabodh Panda had earlier said, “To compensate for the loss of education we have to reduce the holidays. It is a good step for the improvement of education.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here