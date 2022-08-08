CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Stream Results at orissaresults.nic.in: How to Check Marks

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is all set to announce the Class 12 or Plus 2 results for the Arts stream today, on August 8 on its official websites – orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Catch LIVE Updates on Odisha Results for +2 Arts Students Here

The results for the Science and Commerce stream were declared in the last week of July. Along with the Arts results, the board will also release the CHSE Vocational result today. Students who are waiting for their CHSE results can download their scorecard, once out, but following these simple steps.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Results 2022: Websites to Check

— orissaresults.nic.in

— chseodisha.nic.in

— digilocker.gov.in

— indiaresult.com

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Results 2022: Steps to Download scorecard

Step 1. Open any of the above-given websites, preferably, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2. After opening the website, a page with multiple links will appear on your screen. Click on the link that reads, ‘Odisha Class 12 Arts stream Result 2022’.

Step 3. Now, enter the required credentials such as registration number and roll number.

Step 4. Once done, click on submit and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the mark sheet or take the printout for future reference.

This year, the Odisha board conducted the CHSE results for class 12 from April 28 to May 31. After having the examination in the online mode for the last two years, this time the board exams were held in offline mode and over three lakh students appeared for the examination combined from all the streams.

The board released the mark sheets for Science and Commerce students on July 27 this year. 94.12 per cent of students belonging to the Science stream passed the exam whereas, the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was recorded at 89.20 per cent. Today, the board will announce the remaining results and students have to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and 33 per cent marks on average to pass the exams.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here