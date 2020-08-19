Take the pledge to vote

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced; check at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Result 2020: Those who registered CHSE Odisha plus two Commerce exams 2020 can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also view their Odisha 12th Commerce results by visiting the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, at chseodisha.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced; check at orissaresults.nic.in
The CHSE Odisha plus two Commerce result 2020 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 74.95. More than 25,000 students registered for Odisha 12th Commerce exams 2020, which were held at 1,143 exam centres.

Those who registered CHSE Odisha plus two Commerce exams 2020 can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also view their Odisha 12th Commerce results by visiting the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, at chseodisha.nic.in.

Orissa 12th Commerce results 2020 statistics

Total number of students - 25,000

Total number of exam centres - 1,143

Total passing percentage - 74.95%

How to check Odisha 12th Commerce results

Step 1: In the search bar, enter the url at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for plus two Commerce result

Step 3: Provide eight digit roll number and ten digit registration number. Besides, enter captcha

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will display on screen

Students should check their CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 carefully and ensure that there is no error in the printed information. As schools may take some time to provide marksheets, the printout of the Odisha Class 12th results 2020 will be helpful in taking admissions in college or in courses of students’ choice. In case of any discrepancy, students should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned.

Some papers of Class 12 could not be conducted in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Later, the remaining papers were cancelled in light of the rising COVID-19 cases. For the pending exams, the board decided to provide marks using a different assessment method.

