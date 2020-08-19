CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced; check at orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha 12th Result 2020: Those who registered CHSE Odisha plus two Commerce exams 2020 can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also view their Odisha 12th Commerce results by visiting the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, at chseodisha.nic.in.
Image for representation.
The CHSE Odisha plus two Commerce result 2020 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 74.95. More than 25,000 students registered for Odisha 12th Commerce exams 2020, which were held at 1,143 exam centres.
Those who registered CHSE Odisha plus two Commerce exams 2020 can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also view their Odisha 12th Commerce results by visiting the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, at chseodisha.nic.in.
Orissa 12th Commerce results 2020 statistics
Total number of students - 25,000
Total number of exam centres - 1,143
Total passing percentage - 74.95%
How to check Odisha 12th Commerce results
Step 1: In the search bar, enter the url at orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for plus two Commerce result
Step 3: Provide eight digit roll number and ten digit registration number. Besides, enter captcha
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: Result will display on screen
Students should check their CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 carefully and ensure that there is no error in the printed information. As schools may take some time to provide marksheets, the printout of the Odisha Class 12th results 2020 will be helpful in taking admissions in college or in courses of students’ choice. In case of any discrepancy, students should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned.
Some papers of Class 12 could not be conducted in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Later, the remaining papers were cancelled in light of the rising COVID-19 cases. For the pending exams, the board decided to provide marks using a different assessment method.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 9 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications and More
- Sadak 2 by Mahesh Bhatt is Now the Second Most Disliked Video in the World, Beats Justin Bieber
- 'After Baba Passed, Sanjay Dutt One of First Few That Held a Pillar for Support': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil
- Ditch Token Feminism of Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Read True Story of Gunjan Saxena in Autobiography
- Watch: Stephen Colbert Gives 'America Endgame' Twist to 2020 US Presidential Poll Campaign