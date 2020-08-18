Take the pledge to vote

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 Date and Time: Odisha Board to Announce CHSE 12th Commerce Result Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 Date and Time: The Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 will be released by the board on its official websites at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 18, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 Date and Time: Odisha Board to Announce CHSE 12th Commerce Result Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 Date and Time | The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Odisha Class 12 Commerce stream board results on Wednesday, August 19. The Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 will be released by the board on its official websites at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. This year, approximately 25,000 students had appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce board examination.


All students are required to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to have a hassle free result checking experience. Students will be asked to enter their roll number and date of birthday to access the scorecard sheet. The exam results will be out at 11:30am.


CHSE +2 Commerce Result 2020: Here's how to check scores -



  • Step 1: Visit at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on result tab on the home screen

  • Step 3: Enter your personal details like name, roll number etc and hit the 'submit' button

  • Step 4: You will be taken to a new page, where you can find your result. Make sure you either download or take a print of your result for future reference.


This year, the results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. At least 22 papers including all three streams that were to be held between March 23 and March 28 were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.


These papers included, economics, logic, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail, among others. These papers have not been held and the marks for these papers will be given in accordance to the internal assessment.

