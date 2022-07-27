CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2022: Boudh, Nayagarh Best-performing Districts, Increase in 90+ Scorers

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha plus two results declared today saw a dip in the pass percentage when compared to last year. While 94.12 per cent of students from science stream passed the exam, 89 per cent of commerce stream students cleared the exam. When compared to last year, the pass percentage has seen a decline as 95.15 per cent of science students and 94.96 commerce students cleared the exam in 2021. It must, however be noted the CHSE Odisha 12th board exams were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

District-wise, Boudh has been declared as the best performing district with 100 per cent pass percentage in the commerce stream and Deogarh has emerged as the worst performing district with only 61.53 per cent of students clearing the exam. In case of science, Nayagarh district emerged as the topper with 99.11 per cent students clearing the exam and Phulbani, the lowest with 76.81 per cent passing the 12th exam. As many as 134 schools have received 100 per cent results while last year, it was 109. Besides, no school has got 0 per cent pass percentage.

Further, the number of students scoring 90 per cent or above marks has increased. While last year, 149 students got above 90 per cent, this year, the number is 273. As many as 50157 students got first division in science and 10863 in commerce.

A total of 78,077 science and 24,162 commerce students had registered the exam this time. Out of the total, 76604 science and 23726 commerce students took the exam. As many as 72106 students from science and 21165 commerce cleared the exam.

Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys in both streams. As many as 93.80 per cent of boys in commerce stream passed exams against 94.52 per cent of girls. While 90.71 per cent of girls from commerce stream passed against 88.32 per cent of boys.

In 2020, a total of 70.21 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the science stream and 67.56 per cent in arts, and 74.95 per cent in commerce. In 2019, as many as 72.83 per cent students passed in science stream, 70.26 per cent cleared exam in commerce stream and 65.89 per cent in arts. This, however, means the pass percentage has increased from the pre-pandemic levels.

This year, students have awarded in two manners — the first is 100 marks weightage to boards exams and second is, 80 per cent weightage to the annual exam and the remaining 20 per cent to the best two performance out of three quarter end exams for class 12 students. Students have been awarded the higher marks. The CHSE Odisha +2 results for science and commerce streams are available at the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, the +2 arts results will be declared on August 8.

