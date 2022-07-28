CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result: Girls Outperformed Boys, No Toppers List This Time

Held after a gap of two years, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha plus two or 12th science and commerce stream results are out. While the pass percentage is a drop from last year, it is still better than pre-pandemic times. In this year’s 12th board results, girls have performed better than boys.

In science stream, a total of 76,604 candidates appeared the examination and 72106 passed. The pass percentage is 94.12 per cent. The number of boys who cleared the exam is 39,587 or 93.80 per cent. This is lower than the number of girls. As many as 32,519 girls passed, which is 94.52 per cent. Further, 50,157 students passed in first division, 14,932 candidates passed in second division and 6,910 have been placed in third division. Further, 107 candidates have been placed in the compartmental exam category.

In commerce stream, a total of 23,726 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 21,165 candidates passed. The pass percentage is at 89.20 per cent. As many as 13,211 boys passed which is 88.32 per cent. The number of girls passed is 7,954 or 90.71 per cent. A total of 10,863 candidates have passed with first division, 5053 students with second division while 5,242 with third division. Only seven candidates have been placed in compartmental catgeory.

“After a gap of two years we appeared offline examination this year. I got good percentage in result. I have secured 99 per cent in biology. Overall, I am happy with the result. I want to make my career in medical” said science student Suchismita Behera.

The Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the results of the plus 2 science and commerce streams in the first phase. The result of plus 2 arts stream will be announced on August 8. The board has not released the toppers list to avoid unhealthy competition.

Boudh district registered a record in the commerce stream with 100 per cent success rate. Deogarh district had the lowest pass percentage with 61.53 per cent of the students clearing the exam. In science stream, Nayagarh district topped the list with 99.11 per cent while Kandhamal was at the bottom with pass percentage of 76.81 per cent.

School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash while announcing the result, said, “94.12 per cent of students who took the exam in the Science stream have managed to pass while for students in the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 89 per cent.”

