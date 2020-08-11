CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: Odisha Board to Declare Class 12 Science Results Tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education of Odisha has finally announced the date for declaring the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results for Science stream. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 for Science stream will be announced on Wednesday, August 12. The date and time for the announcement of CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2020 has been announced by the School & Mass Education Department of Odisha, which also mentioned that +2 Science Result will be announced by Samir Ranjan Dash, Odisha Minister of School & Mass Education. The result will be available at 12.30pm on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in.

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August at 12.30 PM in CHSE(O) and the result will be available on https://t.co/4jIvMztTIK — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 11, 2020

This year, around one lakh students sat for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science examination. The Odisha +2 Board Exams 2020 were also impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in the month of March.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2020 were initially scheduled to be held from March 6 to 28, however the exams scheduled after March 23 were postponed to be held on a later date. After analysing the coronavirus situation in the nation, the government decided to cancel all the pending exams.

As the exams could not be held, the Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to conduct a special assessment scheme for the pending subjects, similar to one used by the CBSE. According to it, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, his/her average mark will be calculated on the basis of the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The student will be rewarded the average mark in all the pending subjects. If a student has appeared in only three subjects, the average marks will be calculated on the basis of two best performing papers.