CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Stream Results Announced. Check at orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts stream results on its official website at http://chseodisha.nic.in/. Those who appeared for CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts exam can also check their results at http://orissaresults.nic.in/.

The School and Mass Education Department earlier announced that the CHSE plus two Arts results would be released on September 5 at 4 pm.

How to check CHSE class 12 Arts results

Step 1: On Google, enter the link orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for CHSE Examination (+2 Arts) – 2020.

Step 3: Enter the required details to log in.

Step 4: CHSE class 12 Arts result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should ensure that all the information printed on the result is correct. In case there is any discrepancy, candidates should reach out to authorities concerned to get it corrected. As schools are closed in light of the rising cases of the novel coronavirus disease, the printout of CHSE Odisha plus two Arts results will act as marksheets for applying to colleges and courses of students’ choice.

Those who are witnessing traffic on the official websites can also check their CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts stream results through SMS. To view results via SMS, just type RESULTROLL NO in the message box and send it to 56263.

More than two lakh students registered for CHSE Odisha plus two exams. Some papers were conducted in March, but others had to be deferred after the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

However, later the remaining papers had to be cancelled as the prevailing situation was not conducive for holding Odisha Board class 12 exams. The board scrapped papers of Economics, Logic, Anthropology, Geography and Sociology, among others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Odisha Board announced the results for class 12 Science and Commerce stream in August.