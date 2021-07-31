CHSE Odisha HS Result 2021: How to Check 12th Result Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 result 2021, today, July 31 tentatively at 12:30 pm. Around 3.5 lakh students are awaiting their Odisha class 12 result this year. Once declared the result will be available on the official portal of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Once the result is out, students will be able to access their result by using their roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other essential details.

CHSE Odisha HS Results 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for Odisha board class 12 result 2021

Step 3: On the next page, enter roll number, date of birth and other essential details in the provided space.

Step 4: Submit the details and the Odisha Board class 12 result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2021 for future reference.

CHSE Odisha HS Result 2021: Check through SMS

Students can also access their CHSE Odisha result through SMS service if the official website will be down or in case of any internet issue. To get their result on SMS, students will require to type ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha HS Result 2021: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in and check results. Download.

As the Odisha Class 12 results are being declared without conducting the exams, students will be evaluated based on the alternative assessment method. As per the new evaluation scheme, students will be awarded marks on the basis of their performance in Class 10, 11 and 12 internal exams. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can take the offline examinations when the situation becomes conducive.

