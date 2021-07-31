CHSE Odisha HS Results 2021 Today at orrisaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the class 12 results today. After the Central government had cancelled board exams, the SC had asked all state and central boards to announce their results by July 31 at 11 am. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asks CHSE to cancel the exams stating that “students life is more important than exams."

Odisha Higher Secondary (HS) results for science, and commerce students will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULT OR12 ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

Over 6 lakh students took CHSE class 12 exams last year. A similar number of students are expected to get their scores today. This is the first time, the result is being declared without holding any exams in Odisha Board.

CHSE Odisha has prepared results on the basis of special evaluation criteria. Students who will not be satisfied with the results can appear for written exams to be held at a later date.

Last year, 70.21% of students cleared the science exam, 70.26% in commerce stream, and 65.89% in Arts. To pass the exam, students need about 33% marks.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced on 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here