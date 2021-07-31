CHSE Odisha HS Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Odisha 12th Results at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha HS Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Odisha Board, the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release Class 12 results for Science and Commerce stream 2021 today on its official website tentatively at 12:30 pm. However, no announcement has been made regarding the results of arts and vocational students as some paperwork is pending with the state education department, Odisha’s School, and Mass Education Department told PTI. A petition has also been filed by the state government in the Supreme Court seeking more time to publish the results of arts and vocational studies exams.
The results can be checked by students by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULT OR12 ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.
Earlier, the Odisha government had decided to conduct the exams for class 12 from May 18 which were to be concluded by June 12, 2021. However, with the onset of Covid the second wave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams.
Odisha Class 10 Results | The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha declared the Odisha result 10th Class 2021 on June 25, 2021. This year, 97.89% pass percentage was recorded, for students who want to still write the exam, can fill forms from July 5. The board had cancelled the class 10 examinations and BSE Odisha result 2021 was prepared on the basis of internal assessment.
LIVE Updates: However, No decision on the results of Arts and Vocational studies has been taken due to pending paperwork, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department. A petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, requesting for some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams.
CHSE Odisha HS Results 2021 LIVE Updates: At present, the results will be declared based on an assessment formula. Students who will not be satisfied with the results can appear for written exams to be held at a later date after the pandemic situation normalizes.
