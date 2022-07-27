CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Commerce, Science Marksheet at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Live now
CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Odisha Board or CHSE Odisha is announcing the class 12 or +2 results for commerce & science streams today, July 27. According to the official notification, the results will be announced at 4 PM. Soon after the announcement, a link to check marks will be available at the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also download their mark sheet Read More
Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to clear the Odisha board 12th science and commerce exams. Those who fail to get passing marks will likely be given and extra chance and allowed to sit for the compartmental exams at a later date. Further, those who fail in the compartment exam will have to repeat the year.
Nearly 1 lakh students will be getting their results today. This includes 78,077 students who took exams in science, 24,136 students in commerce, and 5,863 students in vocational courses.
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will be announcing the results for nearly one lakh students today. In total, over 3.21 lakh students registered for board exams, however, the result for the arts students (over 2 lakh) will be announced separately to avoid traffic.
Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the result for the Odisha board class 12 science and commerce stream today, July 27. The result will be announced via a press conference by 4 PM. Soon after the announcement, link to check marks will be available online.
Over 3.21 lakh students had registered for the Board exams, however, the 2 lakh students who took the exams in the Arts stream will not get their results today. According to officials, their results will be out by next week. The results being declared today are for 78,077 students who took exams in science, 24,136 students in commerce, and 5,863 students in vocational courses.
CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: From when and where to check Odisha 12th results to official websites to toppers of CHSE +2 exams, here’s all you need to know about your Odisha Board class 12 results for commerce, and science streams. If you have any queries or want to raise any concerns, write to us on Twitter @News18dotcom.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here