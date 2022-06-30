CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon: Know When is ICSE, ISC Result, Where to Check

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to announce the results of the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC exams soon. While an official date is yet to be confirmed, the results for both classes are likely to be out by mid-July. Once released, the class 10 and class 12 results will be made available to students online on CISCE’s official portal at cisce.org.

The semester two board exams for class 10 of CISCE were concluded on May 20 whereas the last exam for Class 12 was held on June 13. Now, the CISCE results for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be announced together on July 15. The evaluation process of the answer scripts is already underway and the board is reported to be in the final leg of the preparation of the results.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to CISCE’s official portal cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link for your course- ICSE or ISC, from the drop-down list on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen to access your result

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future use or reference

The result will also be made available to the students via SMS and the DigiLocker app and website. This year, CISCE has divided the academic calendar into two parts, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The final result for classes 10 and 12 will include term 1, term 2, and practical marks, however, the board is yet to share the weightage. The two-term model, however, was only a one-time measure and CISCE is set to return to its old exam pattern in the upcoming academic year. The council had also rationalised the syllabi to ease the burden on students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

