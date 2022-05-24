CISCE 10th Exams Over: ICSE Result in July, Know How Will Final Score be Calculated

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has completed the semester 2 exams for CISCE or class 10 students. Now, the evaluation process of the answer scripts will start soon. This is the first series of written exams held over the duration of two years. The semester 1 exams held earlier this year were held in objective format while last year exams were not conducted at all due to covid-19.

Now, after the evaluation process the result will be out. The final result will not only consist of the term 2 or theory results but also the term 1 results. The CISCE had declared term 1 results, however, no student was given a pass or fail tag based on it. The final result will include term 1, term 2, and practical marks, however, the board is yet to share the weightage – implying how many marks will be given to which segment of the result.

Students in online protests have been demanding low weightage for semester 1 results and higher weightage to internal assessment. The final decision is expected to be announced soon.

After the declaration of result, the answer scripts will be saved with board for 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same will be destroyed thereafter. If a student has any objection against the result, wishes to apply for re-evaluation, they will have to do so within the given time frame.

Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council’s office not later than seven days from the day of declaration of the CISCE ICSE results, as per rules.

Candidates who fail to secure passing marks in any one subject will be allowed to take compartmental exams, however, the candidate should have secured the passing marks in English compulsory) and three other subjects to appear for the compartmental exam. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to the CISCE by the Head of the school concerned.

The passing marks for class 10 were changed from 35 per cent to 33 per cent in 2018 and have continued ever since.

This year will be the last when the board held two exams for one year. From coming academic year 2023 onwards, CISCE will go back to having one exam in a year, as per the earlier practice. The syllabus too has been revised and will be released shortly.

For the coming academic year, CISCE will also design curriculum in upcoming technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science. For this, the board has collaborated with IIT Delhi.

